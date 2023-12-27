Your tapestry of achievements is an inspiration to Me, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim tells Akume @70

Minister of State, Police Affairs, Hon Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim has felicitated with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume as he clocks 70, saying that the tapestry of his achievements as former Senator, Governor, Minister and currently as SGF is an inspiration to her, and all young public officials.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim extolled the qualities of the SGF as a true leader and Democrat who places the need of the people above all else.

She added that his leadership has been defined by a deep sense of duty, integrity, and a genuine passion for the well-being of the Nigerian people.

The statement reads in part, “I congratulate you sir on attaining this iconic age of 70. You have woven a tapestry of achievements throughout this remarkable journey in different capacities you have served and currently in your role as the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, you have exemplified what it means to be a true leader—one who places the needs of the people above all else.

You have been a driving force for positive change. Your strategic vision and steadfast determination have contributed significantly to the progress and development of our great nation. Whether addressing complex policy issues, fostering unity among diverse communities, or championing social justice, you have been a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration for us all.

“Happy 70th birthday sir,and may your legacy of leadership and service continue to inspire generations to come.”