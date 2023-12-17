Your dreams define your focus – Lancelot Imasuen

By Kenny Okotie, edited by Ayo Onikoyi

In a special one-on-one encounter with Kenny Okotie, more facts have come to light about veteran film-maker, director, motivational speaker and philanthropist, Amb. Lancelot Aduwarene Imasuen.

For the first time, the prolific culture ambassador explains the meaning of his middle name, how he came about the name, Lancelot and the principles that nurtured his extraordinary career.

In the interview, Imasuen told Okotie how he valued the direction of God in his and the impact of disciplined upbringing. He said he fell in love with acting early in life and wanted to make a difference by it.

He also noted that regardless of dreams and visions, the path one chooses to walk goes a long way in defining the destination.

“The ultimate possibility of a man to finish well in life is narrowed down if that man started off badly.

Presently, who you are now, is the total outcome of the various steps taken or decisions you made in your past or adolescent life. One wrong decision can lead you to a timeless pain and setback in life,” Imaseun said.

For Lancelot as the case is, it was a deliberate desire. This is in consonance with his cherished ambition or dreams.

“Your dreams define your focus, give you direction and give you inner drive and moreso, satisfaction.

Ultimately, your ambition or dream may translate into a vision if it discovered to be in harmony with God’s plan for your life. Therefore, to live without an ambition or dream is to prepare for stagnation and mediocrity. Furthermore, your dream gives you your initial identity in life. It brings the prince in you to the outside world and therefore delivers you from illusion. One silent observation is that meaningful lives begin with dreams. It is a foundational requirement for a successful life,” he added.

Speaking further, Imasuen noted, “ Very importantly, your dreams have little or nothing to do with your background. Surprisingly, your humble background can provoke you to conceive a poverty-breaking career or business. Each and everyone of us should endeavour to dare to dream. For, without a definite dream, you stand the chance of being vulnerable to social ills like careless living, distractions, misadventure and so on or the urge to cut corners by quickfix solution to wealth.”

Right from his elementary-primary through secondary schools, this multiple awards-winning Lancelot, had always had the urge for dramatic society. In his secondary school at Eghosa Grammar School, Benin-City, Edo State, the then, principal was drama-inclined and it impacted greatly on young Imasuen. The young lad joined the school’s dramatic society. He had a very robust and fulfilled time as he was actively involved in actualising his pet love – drama. Lancelot also recalled that NTA was the preferred choice of television stations for everyone at that time.

“NTA Benin was doing an audition called “Folks Songs’ ‘. Luckily, I was picked,, signalling my first encounter with the screen. This singular act, sparked off a chain of reactions in the entire community, to the extent that my foster mother, Osawaru, nee Uwughiren screamed and screamed when she saw me on television,” he recalled.

According to him, his father had to be quickly summoned with the admonition that this small boy would sell his people. In the eighties, theatre Arts was seemingly unpopular, so it was kind of a taboo to align with it. Because of this, at nights, he would sneak out of the house unnoticed to join others of like minds. His late dad was a very proud and contented man until his passing away.

“Dad would be the first to tell anybody that I am Lancelot’s Father,” he said.

Be informed that his assumed name “Lancelot” was neither given to him by his father nor mother. But it was an adopted name which he fell in love with while in form 2 after reading a book” The twisted Thing” In it, the character “Lancelot” fascinated him so much that he had no choice other than to assume the name which has become part of his identity up till now.

At that time, too, there was a radio programme called “Variety Time” which consisted of exceptional comic characters. The programme was being packaged by a man called Malam Dododanwa. And as it were, they moved from school to school recording live performances. This attracted the lads in Eghosa Grammar School to participate.

For that purpose, he and his best friend, late Kennedy Uyi Oviahon participated in the live programme. While he (Lancelot) would be preaching in English language, his late friend would be interpreting in vernacular. It became an instant hit which further boosted their popularity in no small measure. Before leaving Eghosa Grammar school, Benin-City he was the Vice President of the school’s dramatic society while his friend was the President. After graduating from secondary school, they formed a body called, “ Organisation of Dramatic Soceity” which was largely made up of all the dramatic Societies of the whole Bendel State as it was then.

Dr Lancelot Aduwarene Imasuen also explained that his middle name “Aduwarene” in his local dialet Edo, means, “the way to wealth, the way to greatness has come, prosperity and success all embedded in that name. Little wonder the name keeps resonating and attracting success and accolades to him.