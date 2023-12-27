Your directives, proclamation not implementable – Rivers elders dare Tinubu

President Tinubu

…fault Fubara, insist proclamation is death sentence

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Rivers State Elders and Leaders Forum has stated that the 8-points proclamations of President Ahmed Tinubu to resolve the lingering political crisis in Rivers State are not implementable.

The elders, however, faulted the Presidential Peace Proclamation, asserting that the directives are

against the Nigerian Constitution and the Rule of Law.

The elders, in two separate letters to President Tinubu and the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, raised several concerns about the 8-points directives, explaining that the president does not have powers to give directives to a democratically elected Governor or impose his will on a state.

Speaking, the Chairman of the body, Rufus Ada-Goerge, a former governor of the state, while addressing members of the press, lauded the President for heeding their call to wade into the crisis rocking the state, but noted that they were at a loss as to whether Tinubu’s intervention has helped in quelling the crisis or escalating it.

Ada-Geroge insisted that the peace pact is in favour of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike and to the detriment of the governor and the interest of the state.

He said: “The eight-point resolution or directive asked for the reinstatement of Commissioners who willfully resigned, and the 27 former legislators who in all clear conscience and by legal implication jumped boat and got themselves dismissed from the affairs of the Assembly, should be reinstated and remunerated, smacks of a sense of political irresponsibility, lack of sensitivity to the laws of the land and due process.

“Given the foregoing, it is obviously evident that Governor Siminialayi Fubara, the Chief Executive Officer of Rivers State, was coerced into submitting to your premeditated action plan even when it is well known that Mr President does not possess such powers to give directives to a democratically elected Governor or impose his will on the State.

“As far as we are concerned, that meeting did not happen and those directives are not implementable because to do so will be acting against the constitution and the rule of law.”

While reacting to Fubara’s comment in his statewide Christmas broadcast on December 25 wherein the governor noted that the Presidential Peace Proclamation is not as bad as portrayed, Ada-George insisted that the proclamation is a death sentence because it breaches all legal and constitutional rights the sitting governor swore to protect.

He urged the Governor not to place too much premium on the assurances of detractors, rather be guided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which he swore to uphold.

Ada-George said: “We accept your humility as shown in your Christmas Day Broadcast of 25″ December 2023, to the good people of Rivers State. However, we the people of Rivers state do not see any peace in the so-called “Mr. President’s Peace Proclamation.

“Peace can only be practised in a germane, truthful and just society. In this case, the environment in which the peace was brokered showed no sensitivity to the people’s security, political and social interest,

“Mr. Governor Sir, you stated categorically that you are a principal participant in the entire saga and the Presidential Peace Proclamation is not as bad as being portrayed by those genuinely opposed to it. That proclamation is actually a death sentence as it breaches all legal and constitutional rights you swore to uphold. Mr. Governor, you also stated in your broadcast that the document offers a way and means of peace.”