Yoruba groups warn against impending security breach in Lagos

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Yoruba Conservative Progressive Groups have warned against impending security breach if the proposed staging of the MWANWU Festival is held in Lagos.

In a letter signed by Dr. Bukola Adeniji, David Akingbade, and Toba Oladimeji of Think Yoruba First, Yoruba Centre for Cultural Revival, and Ibile Organization to the Lagos State Police Command and the state House of Assembly on the potential security breach if the festival is allowed.

“We are writing to bring your attention to a matter of significant concern regarding a potential security breach that may impact our community. As concerned citizens and residents within your constituency, we hope that this issue can be addressed promptly and with the utmost attention to public safety.

“We are writing about the event tagged ‘MWANWU FESTIVAL,’ a masquerade festival, scheduled to take place at the Elegushi Royal Beach on Tuesday, December 26th, 2023. This is tantamount to sacrilegious conduct and a breach of cultural norms and our heritage in the state, as Lagos historically and culturally has its own masquerades and major festivals.

“This is unacceptable and might cause a disruption of the event by indigenous masquerades that have existed in this land since the time of our ancestors.

“We are calling on the Lagos State Police command and the Lagos State House of Assembly to nip this issue in the bud and to order the cancellation of such a sacrilegious event and conduct an investigation into this unwarranted event, which didn’t receive any approval from local Yoruba Indigenous OBAs in the land and local priests who are custodians of the land’s dos and don’ts.

“To the Lagos State House of Assembly and the Lagos State Police Command, the Yoruba Conservative Progressives express our confidence in your commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community,” the groups stated.

The groups suggested that the Lagos State government take the right steps to address this issue of utmost importance before it degenerates into animosity in the future.