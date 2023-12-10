William Dokpesi Teleshopping revolution

William Dokpesi, the son of the late High Chief Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, who pioneered private broadcasting in Nigeria, has carved out a significant niche in the industry. While his father set the stage with Nigeria’s first-ever private radio and 24-hour television stations, AIT and Raypower FM, William has taken a different path, focusing on teleshopping and new media.

Presently, he has emerged as a transformative figure in Nigerian broadcasting, blending media innovation with economic impact. His contributions have reshaped how Nigerians interact with media and commerce, bringing a new dimension to the viewing and shopping experience.

The third son of the late High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, William has carved a notable path in the media and business worlds. His journey began at RayPower FM, where he absorbed knowledge from media veterans like KeKe Ogungbe, Dayo D1 Adeneye, late Steve D Sleek Kadiri, Henry Okechukwu and Lola Mogaji. Dokpesi’s initial foray into broadcasting was through his own radio show, “Kiddies Radio,” a unique platform for children, airing every Sunday.

Balancing his role as a studio manager at RayPower FM, Dokpesi also explored television, participating in soap operas and local dramas on AIT and collaborating with Nollywood figures like Sola Sobowale. However, prioritizing his education led him to pivot away from acting.

Despite being a prominent figure in DAAR Communications PLC as a board director and major shareholder in Daar Investment and Holdings Ltd, William has pursued his distinct vision. He has invested significantly in teleshopping, paving the way for a new commercial culture in Nigeria and beyond.

While his academic pursuits took him from Dansol High School to Ghana for a degree in Mineral Engineering, it was his passion for media, that led him to switch to the American University of Nigeria (AUN). At AUN, he pioneered the William Dokpesi Store, one of Nigeria’s first online stores, overcoming significant technological challenges.

Not relenting, the young Dokpesi continued to influence the media landscape, being instrumental in conceptualizing innovative ideas like Mobile TV, IPO 2009 and Internet TV for Daar Communications’ IPO 2009.

His entrepreneurial spirit shone through in university initiatives, introducing campus events that blended comedy, music, and rap.

William Dokpesi furthered his education with a Master’s Degree in Investment and Finance from the University of Bedfordshire, where he focused his thesis on finance strategy in Nigeria’s media industry. This academic achievement laid the foundation for his venture into MoneyMart Multimedia Service LTD, propelling MoneyMart TV to success.

His brainchild, Moneymart TV, Nigeria’s first teleshopping channel, has transformed the retail landscape. Broadcasting across West Africa, East Africa, and parts of Central Africa, as well as the United Kingdom, this channel has brought products directly into viewers’ living rooms. It has enabled direct interaction with local manufacturers, promoting ‘Made in Africa’ products and services.

This innovation has not only simplified shopping but also spurred a new wave of entrepreneurs, with social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram becoming bustling marketplaces, thanks in part to the trail blazed by Moneymart TV. Entrepreneurs like OLA of Lagos and numerous real estate sellers have thrived in this new environment.

However, with challenges in Nigerian politics and the economy impacting on this venture, undeterred, William is now focusing on Rubynav, a revolutionary new media buy-and-sell platform, promising further innovations in the industry.