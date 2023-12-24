Wilder hints at retirement after loss to Joseph Parker

US’ Deontay Wilder (R) competes with New Zealand’s Joseph Parker during their heavyweight boxing match at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on December 23, 2023. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)

Deontay Wilder may be considering calling time on his professional boxing career after Saturday’s loss to former world champion Joseph Parker.

Although the loss was considered an upset, it was a testament to Wilder’s long absence from the ring. Parker enjoyed a unanimous points-decision win, the New Zealander triumphing 118-111, 118-110, 120-108 in a dominant display.

“Everyone had other plans but this is God’s plan,” said Parker, 31, who improved to 34-3 with 23 knockouts after sparring with Fury.

Renowned as a knockout artist, Wilder was involved in a trio of dramatic bouts with current WBC champion Fury, drawing the first before losing the next two.

Wilder’s long period of inactivity appeared to count against the 38-year-old, with Parker — who lost the World Boxing Organisation title to Joshua by a unanimous points decision in Cardiff five years ago — landing the cleaner punches as well as producing several thumping roundhouse rights.

“Well done Joseph, he did a great job avoiding my punches,” said Wilder, who fell to 43-3 with one draw and 42 knockouts. ” We move on to the next thing…We make no excuses. We’ll be back for sure. We have a little bit more left.”

But he added: “I’ve done a great job with managing my money and investing. I’m a happy fighter. I’ll be back soon and if not, it’s been a pleasure.”