Why Zojatech developed Zojapay mobile app

By Cynthia Alo, edited by Prince Osuagwu

The struggle to achieve universal financial inclusion in Nigeria, is gaining moment but there are still a lot of gaps to fill.

That is apparently what Fintech firm Zojatech is trying to do by introducing Zojapay, a payment app designed to make financial services accessible to individuals, businesses, and entrepreneurs across the nation.

Speaking at the official launch of the app in Lagos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Zojapay, Olusegun Dada, shared his inspiration behind the creation of the platform.

Having observed the challenges faced by everyday Nigerians in accessing financial services, especially in markets and small businesses, I envisioned a transformative solution. Zojapay emerged as a result of this vision, with a mission to break down barriers and provide seamless, secure, and convenient financial transactions.”

Dada said: “I dreamt of a platform that was not just a payment service but a beacon for financial inclusion.ZojaPay represents not just a dream, but a leap towards a future

where financial services are accessible to all. The payment industry is fast-paced, and advanced, as current players have done great and amazing work in creating the space to serve the growing Nigeria market. However, we still have a lot to improve in this space. Some areas are still untouched. ZojaPay has come to serve Nigeria customers by promising unique payment features in order to efficiently ensure that we have a secure process in carrying out transactions.

Also, we are able to achieve all of this and more based on the rising penetration of smart phones in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the features, he noted that the app cater for a diverse audience, from young professionals and Gen Z to market traders and entrepreneurs. “By integrating payment methods such as QR codes, NFC, and phone-to-phone transactions, Zojapay ensures that financial transactions are not just processes but integrated into daily life.