Why NASS increased 2024 Appropriation by N1.2trn – Bichi

… pass 28.77 trn, as GOEs promise to increase revenue

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives Chairman on Appropriation Abubakar Bichi has given reason why the National Assembly increased the 2024 budget by 1.2 trillion Naira.

According to Bichi, inflation and the exchange rate for the dollar, adding that Government-owned enterprises have agreed to increase their revenue.

He said “The executive proposed N750 to the dollar, but after we studied carefully, we looked at it, it is unrealistic.

“So we increased to N800. Also, we had a meeting with the GOEs, and we believe that their submissions are not enough.

” They have agreed to increase their revenue. That’s how we can get that 1.2 trillion, which we applied to capital.

“This is the first time the capital is bigger than recurrent. We appropriate about B850 billion, education, we gave them a lot of money. I believe this budget is brilliant and Nigerians will see a lot of impacts