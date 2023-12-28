Why I’ll work tirelessly for Nnobi’s progress, prosperity – Ezeonu

By Ephraim Oseji

Managing Director of Hamtel Ventures Limited, Chief Emeka Ezeonu, has said he would continue to work tirelessly for the progress and prosperity of Nnobi people.

Ezeonu, who spoke while being coronated as the Ikemba Nnobi by His Royal Highness, Igwe Engr. Nick Obi (Omenili) for his dedication to the welfare of the Nnobi people, said the title given him emphasised his commitment to putting the community on a sound footing.

Ezeonu, in his acceptance speech, said: “This honour is not just for me but for all those who strive every day to make our community a better place. As Ikemba Nnobi, I pledge to continue working tirelessly for the progress and prosperity of our people.”

On his part, Obi hailed Ezeonu for his unwavering dedication to the welfare of Nnobi people, saying: “Today, we honour a man whose heart beats in unison with our community. Chief Ezeonu has not only elevated our standard of living through his entrepreneurial ventures but has also been a guiding light in our darkest times.”

The event concluded with a grand feast, where the people of Nnobi celebrated their new Ikemba with gusto.

In addition, the joyous occasion was a fitting start to what many hope will be a transformative era for Nnobi, under the stewardship of Ezeonu as Ikemba of Nnobi.

Chief Ezeonu’s journey to becoming Ikemba Nnobi is one marked by resilience, hard work, and an unrelenting desire to give back to his community. Under his leadership, Hamtel Ventures Ltd has grown into a formidable enterprise, contributing significantly to the economic landscape of Anambra State. More importantly, his philanthropic endeavors, ranging from educational scholarships to healthcare initiatives, have touched many lives.

The coronation of Chief Ezeonu as Ikemba Nnobi is more than a ceremonial title; it is a recognition of his role as a protector and provider for the people of Nnobi. It symbolizes the community’s trust and belief in his ability to lead and inspire. As he assumes this new role, there is a palpable sense of optimism about the future of Nnobi, with many believing that under his guidance, the community will reach new heights of success and harmony.

