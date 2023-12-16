Why I prefer working behind the camera – Temitope Duker

*Speaks on her new movie ‘Banke’

By Benjamin Njoku

Temitope Duker, popularly called Boss lady, has whatever it takes to be in front of the camera. But the well endowed wife of the founder of Abuja International Film Festival, Fidelis Duker says she prefers working behind it.

Though she admits there’s a huge honour being in front of the camera as an actor, however, in her case, she has always wanted to be a director, giving life to imagination via the tube.

“I have always loved working behind the scenes , you know for me it’s like being the cook ,” Boss lady explained.

She made this known to NollyNow, ahead of the release of her latest movie, “Banke’ which she said is very dear to my heart.

According to her, she conceived the idea of the movie about 20 years ago.

“Banke'” , she said, captures the joy and travails of a couple whose beloved daughter disappears under mysterious circumstances. As they search for answers, secrets unravel and suspicions arise, leading to a gripping tale of betrayal, intuition, and unexpected wealth.

With Inspector Femi and Bolanle hot on the trail, the film promises to deliver suspense, intrigue, and the ultimate quest for truth.

Starring the likes of Biola Adebayo, Oyindamola Sanni, Rotimi Salami Ronke odusanya , Fuad Ferdinand among others, “Banke'” is a movie of sort, exploring the themes of man’s inhumanity to man, betrayal and agonies of an overbearing couple.

The movie, which premieres on the 19th of December will definitely open discourse on the issue of trust and friendship among human society.

Boss lady described the movie as something that is very close to her heart, having conceived the storyline many years ago.

Boss lady is one of the leading female directors in the country. Having started her career in directing in 1997, after working as Assistant producer on Nemesis, a movie produced by her husband, Fidelis, Boss lady has been on top of her game.. Since then, she has produced and directed many blockbuster movies including her 2021 movie,” Omoge Carwash’. In recent times, Boss lady has directed not less than 10 movies and is still counting.