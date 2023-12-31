Why Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham leading ladies of Nigerian cinema

By Ayo Onikoyi

Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham may be two totally dissimilar personas in every respect but they appear to have almost the same streak when it comes to the art of acting and film-making.

The duo have, in the last 5 years or so, not only dominated the landscape of Nigerian cinema with the quality of films they have churned out but also have profoundly contributed to the gross net worth of the movie industry.

Presently, both ladies are having an unbelievable 2023 filled with lofty feats. And definitely smiling to the bank on the heels of their crafts.

While Funke Akindele’s latest movie, A Tribe Called Judah has become the highest grossing movie of 2023 by grossing N400 million in just 12 days of its release, Toyin Abraham’s latest flick, Malaika also became the second highest grossing Nollywood movie in an opening weekend, amassing N52 million in first five days of its release.

Of course, Funke Akindele owns the bragging rights over everyone in the industry as she has made more money from movies than anyone. Her movie Battle On Buka Street remains Nigeria’s highest grossing movie of all-time with a total of over N668 million. In second place is yet one of her creations, Omo Ghetto:The Saga, which grossed over N638 million at the box office.

Toyin Abraham also features prominently in the all-time highest grossing Nollywood movies. Her last effort before Malaika, Ijakumo grossed over N270 million at the cinemas. Her “The Ghost and The Tout Too” also made a great showing at the box office grossing over N134 million.

Beyond making movies that make huge money, both Funke and Toyin have etched their names in the hall of fame of the movie industry by winning all the top laurels in the art. Akindele is the most nominated actress/filmmaker at the AMVCA and currently owns six wins which makes her the actress with most wins. She is the second director to gross over a billion naira at the Nigerian box office.

2020 was particularly remarkable for the two thespians as they shared the podium at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award. Akindele won the award for ‘Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)’ for her performance in ‘Mums at War’, while Abraham emerged winner in the ‘Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)’ category for her role in the movie, ‘Elevator Baby’