Where are we going after leaving IPPIS, SSANU asks FG

—Says U3PS should replace IPPIS

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

MIXED reactions have continued to trail the Federal Government removal of tertiary institutions from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, payment platform.

Recall that University based unions had called on the government to remove university and of course tertiary institutions from the IPPIS platform as a result of the peculiarity of their duties.

While the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU had came up with its own payment platform, University Transparency and Accountability Solution, UTAS, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, developed a preferred joint payment platform by name, University Peculiar Personnel and Payroll System, U3PS.

Reacting to the removal of tertiary institutions from the IPPIS platform, the President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim said that though the union called for the stoppage of paying her members through IPPIS, the government should be clear on the issue and mention the new platform tertiary institutions would be paid with.

Speaking in his opening remarks at the 46th National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the union at the Federal University of Technology, FUT Minna, Niger State on Thursday, Comrade Ibrahim urged the government to replace IPPIS with the U3PS, which he said had passed all the necessary integrity test.

He said, “We acknowledge the desire of this government and the approval to remove all tertiary institutions from the ‘almighty’ IPPIS. Yes we faulted, yes we are not happy with IPPIS, Yes we are happy that there is going to be a departure from the past, but I am not one of those that jump into conclusions.

“I am not a pessimist, I am an optimist, an unrepentant one but I am also very strategic in my thinking and I critique anything that comes before me. So as I speak on behalf of this union, we thank the Federal Government for this quantum leap, but we also challenge the government to.clearly come out and tell us, we are leaving IPPIS, where are we going to? How will.the transition be, who will be in charge.

“You are all aware that we challenged government as a union and we have preferred a solution what will replace IPPIS. We have gone through tests, we have gone through scrutiny and we have come out with flying colours government clearly accepted the U3PS is the best payment platform for the university system.

“So, at this juncture, what we require government to do is to ensure that IPPIS is replaced by U3PS and if for any reason there is need for marriage of convenience from any other solution that will better the lot of the system we are amenable, we are positive and we are receptive.

“So what we need at this point us that government should be open, government should be transparent, government should be clear with where we are going to and who will be in charge of lives in terms of payment of our salaries, emoluments and other benefits.

“This is what we will say at this point. We will wait to study the situation, we will talk when it is appropriate, we laud and commend the government properly when we understand where we are and where we are going but we will oppose, we will criticise and we will reject any attempt to backslide us to where we will be stampeded. This is our position.”

He said apart from the issue of IPPIS, there were other pending issues like the N50 billion Earned Allowances which was approved and captured in the budget, the stoppage of the recently approved N35, 000 wage award and the 25 and 35 percent of salary increase.

He said, “NEC meetings are a platform where the union decides to take the destiny of its members in its own hands. We have pending issues with the government.

“From the approval of what was said to be released from our four months salary that has not seen the light of the day to the approval and capturing of N50 billion for our Earned Allowances to the approval and capturing in the budget of 2023 that will end in the next few days of the stabilisation and fund that is meant to be injected in the system.

“These are things that we will charge the government that before the end of this year, miracles should happen and that the government should be on its feet to ensure that our members are paid the approved salaries.

“Also remember, this same government approved a wage award of N35, 000, so far, only one month has been released. We are looking forward to the remaining ones and going forward. In the case of states government, it is only one or two states that I have been informed that so far decided to do the wage award.

“All the other governors have not done anything and our members working in state universities must not be shortchanged, they must also be carried along, they should be paid this wage award.

“We are also not unmindful of the 25 percent and 35 percent salary increase which was also approved by government… while that was not actually what we bargained for, we had earlier said we welcome this development because anything that will put an additional teabag on our coffee, we will welcome that.

“So, this is also one of our demands that before the end of December, the implementation of the 25, 35 percent salary increase should also see the light of the day.”