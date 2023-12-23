What my husband and I experienced in past years – Tricia Eseigbe-Kerry

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress and Bold Faces TV presenter, Tricia Eseigbe Kerry has said that she and her husband experienced wickedness from friends, family members and domestic workers in the past years.

The actress made the startling revelation on her Instagram page, while celebrating her wedding anniversary with her husband, Kingsley Kelly.

She wrote, “A lot of wickedness has happened all through these past years from trusted family members to ungrateful staff we raised. “The domestic help said that we gave space but wanted to occupy the entire house to friends who we supported when there was nothing but showed their awful colours just when they saw tiny oil wells that they did not know were shallow. “Today I give God Almighty praise for bringing us this far and showing us so much love and mercy. Take all the glory of the Lord for all your blessings and testimonies.”

Recall that the TV show host welcomed her set of twins with her hubby, last year. The couple also welcomed their first child in 2020 after ten years of marriage. They got married in 2009 and their wedding was well attended by celebrities.