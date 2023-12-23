West Ham worsen Man Utd EPL run after 2-0 win

West Ham have added to the woes of Manchester United in the English Premier League encounter after a 2 – 0 at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Jarrod Bowen broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute following a lofted through ball from Paqueta which evaded Mainoo and Shaw.

The forward shot his first attempt at Onana before the ball ricochetted against him into the net.

Five minutes later, Ghanaian winger, Mohammed Kudus doubled the lead to bring the scoreline to 2-0.

Following last week’s goal less draw at Anfield, United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, started the line up with three teenagers – Kambwala, Mainoo and Garnacho; the first time United have done so in the EPL since May 2021.

United had a good chance at goal in the 35th minute after Garnacho had received a through pass from Antony.

The Argentinian, in a one-on-one situation, fired the ball into the hands of the Hammers’ goalkeeper.

Today’s 2-0 marks United’s fourth defeat in six games across all competitions.

The Hammers now move to sixth position, nine pints behind table leaders, Arsenal.

The Reds couldn’t return to winning ways as they stay in the eighth position.

Today’s loss at the London Stadium marks United’s 20th in all competitions in 2023.