*… as Makinde commissions new branch in Ibadan

By Dickson Omobola, IBADAN

To extend banking operations across all parts of Nigeria, PremiumTrust Bank, commenced business operations in Ibadan, Oyo State just as it promised to co-create products and solutions that meet the needs of diverse customers in various parts of the country. The branch, becomes the 11th branch opened by the Bank within 20 months of commencing full banking operations.

The bank’s decision to establish its physical presence in Oyo State demonstrates its mission to deliver novel solutions through innovation, technology, and premium services across different parts of Nigeria.

In his opening remarks, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of PremiumTrust Bank, Emmanuel Emefienim, stated that the bank is determined to co-create products and solutions that meet the needs of diverse customers in various parts of the country.

He also emphasized that through a customer-centric approach and value-oriented services, PremiumTrust Bank is coming from a position of knowledge and experience which allows the Bank to effectively address customers’ banking needs by providing personalized solutions.

Emefienim, who stressed the delivery of tailor-made solutions promptly to meet the needs of customers, said: “We are very swift with our services and once we know what a customer wants, we promptly agree on the solution to deploy in a very timely manner to serve the needs of customers.”

Also speaking at the event to formally commission the new branch, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State commended the Executive Management of PremiumTrust Bank for achieving this laudable feat and expressed readiness to expand the state’s economy through a long-lasting partnership with the bank.

He also expressed his confidence in knowing that the presence of PremiumTrust Bank in Oyo State will strengthen the state’s financial ecosystem and promote financial inclusion for all economic players.