We must collaborate to ensure peace, stability, Tinubu tells governors

President Bola Tinubu has said the federal and sub-national governments have the mutual responsibility of ensuring the country’s peace and stability.

Speaking during a meeting with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) at his residence in Lagos on Tuesday, the president reiterated his condemnation of the latest killings in Plateau State.

Addressing the governors, the president issued a stern directive to security agencies to halt the carnage in Plateau State and intensify the pursuit of those responsible for the recent tragic events in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas.

Condoling with the victims, Tinubu emphasised the sanctity of human life and called for a paradigm shift among those with contrary beliefs, cautioning them about the inevitable consequences of their actions.

“Nigeria needs peace and stability to move forward. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we have to take care of it,” he said.

The president acknowledged the presence of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State at the meeting, commending him for his efforts to peacefully resolve the political challenges in the state.

“I thank you for your statesmanship. I listened to your broadcast and your emphasis on peace. It is only with peace that effective governance can thrive, and governance has commenced in earnest under my watch,” he said.

On the 2024 Budget proposals before the National Assembly, the President informed the governors that he had a review meeting earlier in the day on certain elements in the Appropriation Bill with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu.

He emphasised the need for joint responsibility and closer collaboration between the federal and sub-national governments to foster rapid infrastructural development in every part of the nation.

“I want us to discard federal, state, or rural road classifications. We must regard development as a joint responsibility.

“Let us prioritize our children. The school feeding programme must return quickly, beginning from the local government to the state and federal governments.

“We must be ready to protect our children and prepare them for the future,” the president stated.

Chairman of the NGF and Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, expressed solidarity with the government and the people of Plateau State.

“May God be with the souls of the departed and bring peace to Plateau State. The Governor of Plateau State, we are with you; stay strong,” the NGF Chairman said.

Abdulrazaq reaffirmed state governments’ support for the bold decisions and reforms initiated by the Tinubu’s administration.

“These are challenging times. It is not a walk in the park. Removing fuel subsidies had a great structural effect on the economy of the states. But we are confident that we will overcome these challenges and bounce back better,” he said.

NAN