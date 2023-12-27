We can’t forget Akeredolu’s devt efforts for Ondo-Adeyanju

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

…says life, power is transient

By Gabriel Ewepu



ABUJA – The Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, has mourned the death of late Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, saying his developmental efforts for Ondo State cannot be forgotten.

Adeyanju further stated that the late Governor was passionate about the security of lives and property of the people as he was in the forefront to ensure the establishment of a regional security outfit for the South-West region called Amotekun.

He said: “It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that i extend my sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and the good people of Ondo State over the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

“Governor Akeredolu’s contributions to the development of Ondo State and Nigeria as a whole will always be remembered. His dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment during his advocacy for Amotekun, a regional security outfit for the South-West region will be remembered as the pivotal moment in history.

“As we mourn the loss of Governor Akeredolu, we also reflect on the fragility of life and the need to make every moment count. Let us use this moment to unite as a nation and work towards building a better Nigeria, one where the principles of justice, equality, and progress prevail.

“In this difficult time, i stand in solidarity with the people of Ondo State, offering my support and condolences. May Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s soul find eternal rest, and may his family and loved ones find the strength to bear this great loss.”

However, he pointed out that life and power are transient, hence should be treated with the fear of God and positively impact the lives of the people.

“In this moment of grief, we are reminded of the universal truth that all must ultimately face the inevitability of death.

“Governor Akeredolu’s passing serves as a stark reminder that life is fleeting and unpredictable. It reinforces the understanding that power is transient and very temporary.

“Therefore, I implore our leaders to reflect upon this reality and approach their positions with circumspection, humility, and a deep sense of responsibility.

“I urge our leaders to prioritize the welfare of the people they serve above all else. Let us remember that true leadership lies in selflessness, empathy, and a commitment to the greater good.”