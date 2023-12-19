We are not in reconciliation talks with ASUU – CONUA 

President of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke

By Adesina Wahab

LAGOS – The Congress of University Academics, CONUA, has said its leadership is not in any reconciliation talks with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The union, in a statement on Tuesday by the National President, Dr Niyi Sunmonu, said a statement credited to the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, FUOYE, Prof. Fasina that CONUA and ASUU were holding talks to reconcile was not true and at the best a personal opinion of the VC.

“The attention of CONUA leadership has been brought to a news report titled “VC says ASUU, CONUA reconciliation ongoing” published by Punch and Vanguard and credited to the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti.

“Since this news was reported, other news outlets have been reaching out to leadership of CONUA on the truthfulness or otherwise of the information.

“Members of the public should note that CONUA doesn’t have anything to do with this. It’s just the opinion of the Vice Chancellor. The hierarchy of our union is not in anyway involved in this conversation.

“We are focused on nurturing and building CONUA. As you know, CONUA affiliation with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) was just announced. We are marching forward and no going back.”