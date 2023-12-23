WAPTV Channel records milestone, hits 200 million views on YouTube

By Benjamin Njoku

As 2023 draws to an end, owners of Wale Adenuga Productions, WAP, are in high spirits as their organisation’s YouTube Channel recently hit a major milestone in the digital world by amassing over 200 million views.

WAP’s YouTube Channel, named “waptvchannel”, contains fresh and classic episodes of WAP’s several multiple-award-winning content, including Superstory, Papa Ajasco & Company Reloaded, The New Babington Family, Akpan & Oduma, This Life, Binta My Daughter, Mr & Mrs, and others; as well as Celebrity Interviews, Events, Vocational Training Videos, Fitness, Standup Comedy among others.

According to Wale Adenuga, Managing Director, wapTV, “We truly appreciate every single one of our over 600,000 registered subscribers on YouTube: ‘waptvchannel’ which we opened in 2012. “While we are a company largely known for our long history of over 40 years of providing entertainment through the Traditional Media platforms – Television and Magazines, we are also a forward-thinking organisation with our fingers on the pulse of New Media which we use to entertain, inform, educate, and interact with our diverse audience”.