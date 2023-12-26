Walter Obaseki’s family felicitate with Oba Euwrae II on Igue festival

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE descendants of Nigerian-born British Marchant Navy and soldier, Sir Ededuna Walter Obaseki have congratulated the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II on this year’s annual Igue festival.

A statement by Mercy Ededuna Obaseki said the monarch has ushered in a new breeze of life in the kingdom since he ascended the throne of his forebears seven years ago.

She said the Oba of Benin by his actions has displayed an uncommon love for his people and has made life more interesting for the people.

The statement said Oba Ewuare II has reawakened the consciousness of the people to their undiluted culture and traditions and repositioned the kingdom globally.

She also commended the monarch on his unrelenting efforts to make sure that the kingdom’s stolen artefacts were returned.

Part of the statement reads “We the direct descendants of His Excellency Capt. Sir Ededuna Walter Obaseki heartily felicitate with His Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II CFR, on this joyous occasion of the Igue Festival, Iselogbe Umogun. The socio-cultural, political, religious and spiritual head of the Benin people, The Great Emperor, history itself confirms with pure love, people and respect even from throughout the Benin Empire. Your true authority as King, the pride of the Great Benin Kingdom, we wish you many more celebrations in the land of the living, may your reign bring forth bountiful blessings, prosperity and progress to us all.”