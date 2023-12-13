Video: Ijaw people angry with Tinubu gov’t over Rivers crisis – Asari Dokubo

Asari Dokubo (right) and President Bola Tinubu during a visit to the President in the State House, Abuja.

A former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo said the Ijaw people are angry with the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government over the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

Dokubo stated this in a viral video clip on Wednesday.

He said the Niger Delta people, particularly the Ijaw ethnic group, are already angry with the present government.

Dokubo, who was a staunch supporter of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, APC during the 2023 general election campaign, lamented that it was disappointing that he had earlier assured the Ijaw people that the government would perform well.

He, however, alleged that the present situation has indicated that the Tinubu administration is a nightmare for the Ijaw people.

The former Niger Delta militant said the political crisis rocking the Rivers State is serving as a litmus test for President Tinubu’s administration.

According to him, if there would be “any fire” as a consequence of the alleged bad governance, it would begin in Rivers State.

He said, “This is the worst government. Ijaw people feel this is the worst government. This is a nightmare for them. When we were campaigning for you, many Ijaw people called and said “Presido, Tinubu is your friend oo, we hope he is not going to look the other way.

“And I assured everybody that if Tinubu fails, they should hold me responsible. Now they are asking me if I am still sure.

“Rivers State is a litmus test, if there is any fire, it will start in Rivers State.

“I cannot stop them. As an individual, I cannot stop them, I cannot even stand in their way.”

Vanguard News