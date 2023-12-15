Video: Gospel singer Pedro Henrique collapses, dies during live performance

A Brazilian gospel singer, Pedro Henrique, died after he collapsed on stage during a performance.

The 30-year-old unexpectedly collapsed in front of his band in a concert hall in the northeastern city of Feira de Santana on Thursday.

In the video clip, before he lost his balance and fell onto his back, Henrique was seen interacting with the audience on camera throughout the event.

Video: Brazilian gospel singer slumps, dies on stage



The 30-year-old unexpectedly collapsed in front of his band in a concert hall in the northeastern city of Feira de Santana on… pic.twitter.com/cNn2oFis0b — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) December 15, 2023

Henrique’s record label, Todah Music, confirmed his death via their Instagram on Thursday. “There are very difficult situations in life, for which we have no explanation. We just need to understand that the will of God prevails!

“Peter was a cheerful young man, a friend to all. The only son A present husband and super dedicated father There is no pastor or christian in Brazil who says anything different: – Peter is simple, he is a believer! What a smile ! How nice is that! What a voice! Our kind of people who are great to have around!

“We believe Peter will have a prominent place in the great Heavenly Choir! Maybe singing “The Cross was for me”… or reminding us that God will honor our descendants! The songs in his voice will not die and his legacy will live on through his wife, his daughter Zoe and so many lives that have been and will be reached by Christ through the records of his voice!

“To Suilan and all family and friends our deepest condolences, our respect, full support in every area we can help, and our sincere Hug!

“We rejoiced so many times together, and now we cry with those who cry. The Christian music segment is mourning. Todah music family is mourning Heaven in choir receives an illustrious son: Pedro Henrique! See you soon dear brother!!! See you all soon!.

“May the Holy Spirit comfort you all!

