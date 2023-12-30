UNIUYO promotes 153 to professorial rank

UNIUYO Teaching Hospital

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – THE University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Akwa Ibom state, has promoted 153 Academic Staff to Professorial ranks in its 2023 appraisal year.

Vice Chancellor of UNIUYO, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo announced this at the 129th meeting of the Senate of the University where he declared 23 of the promotions.

A breakdown of the promotions during the year showed that 67 were promoted Professors while 86 were elevated to Associate Professors between the 124th and 129th meetings of the Senate of the University held within 2023.

The development captured in statements by Mrs Blossom Okorie, Registrar Secretary to Senate, further emphasised that “In several meetings of the Appointments and Promotions Committees of the University held between 13th and 19th December 2023, more than 700 staff across the Academic, Senior Non-Teaching/Technical and Junior staff categories were promoted.

“The Vice-Chancellor deeply appreciates the positive contributions and efforts of all members of the University Community towards the development of the institution and the various achievements recorded in the year 2023.

“Wishing everyone a blessed and prosperous new year, the Vice Chancellor welcomes all members of staff back to the University as normal activities resume on January 02, 2024. Information on resumption of students will be communicated in due course.”