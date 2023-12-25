Union tasks NPA, NSC, others on workers’ welfare

By Victor AhiumaYoung, Lagos

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, implored the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, National Association of Stevedore Operators, NASO, and Ships and Terminal Operators of Nigeria, STOAN, to prioritise the welfare of workers in the nation’s maritime industry.

MWUN in a Christmas message by its President-General, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, insisted that a good welfare package remained the mechanism that drives workers for optimal results.

He felicitated with the NPA, NSC, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, NASO, STOAN, and the four Branches of the MWUN, namely: the NPA, Shipping, Seafarers, and the Dockworkers Branches, and the Union’s administrative staff on the Christmas celebration, urging them to “emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ, who is the reason for the season.”

In a statement through the union’s head of Media, John Ikemefuna, Adeyanju, said “The tolerance and sacrifice of Jesus Christ should be imbibed in our lifestyles as national co-existence and cohesion as Nigerians. These virtues will bring in the much-expected peace among us. We urge our Christian brothers and sisters to lead the charge.”

Prince Adeyanju, who is also a Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, also commended NPA and other “aforementioned stakeholders for being good partners in the Maritime sector. I urge you to also do more for your employees and for the benefits of the country, as good welfare package remains the mechanism that drives workers for optimal results.”

Adeyanju also admonished “Nigerians to be of good behaviour as we should be our brothers’ keepers all the time regardless of what we are passing through today. There is nothing the Almighty God cannot do hence we should emulate the life of Jesus Christ, who taught us perseverance, and long-suffering while applying His principles of love and patience always.”

Similarly, the President-General praised the union’s staff whom he described as “one of the best in the sector.