Home » News » Unilorin extends POST-UTME registration by a week
News

December 11, 2023

Unilorin extends POST-UTME registration by a week

450 from 25,234 graduands bag First Class in UNILORIN combined convocation ceremonies

University of Ilorin, UnIlorin, has approved an extension of POST-UTME registration by one week to cater for days of technical hitches.

In a statement, yesterday, in Ilorin, the Registrar of the university, Mr. Mansur Alfanla, said the new deadline for registration is December 17, 2023.

Recall that the deadline of the registration was December 10, before the extension.

The registrar said there would be no further extension.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.