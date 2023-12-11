Unilorin extends POST-UTME registration by a week

University of Ilorin, UnIlorin, has approved an extension of POST-UTME registration by one week to cater for days of technical hitches.

In a statement, yesterday, in Ilorin, the Registrar of the university, Mr. Mansur Alfanla, said the new deadline for registration is December 17, 2023.

Recall that the deadline of the registration was December 10, before the extension.

The registrar said there would be no further extension.