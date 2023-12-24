UNAC-MD honours Tolu Oginni with excellence award

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a momentous event on Saturday, December 16, 2023, the United Nigerian American Council Maryland (UNAC-MD) bestowed the Award of Excellence on Tolulope Joshua Oginni, the esteemed Chief Executive Officer of Transfurd Limited and founder of Transtech Consulting LLC.

The ceremony, held at the Temple of Praise on Rhode Island Avenue, Beltsville, Maryland, marked a significant occasion as UNAC-MD recognized Oginni’s outstanding contributions to agricultural development ,management, tech education and philanthropy. His visionary leadership has not only shaped Transfurd Limited but also established Transtech Consulting LLC as a prominent entity in America.

Expressing his sentiments on receiving the Award of Excellence, Oginni stated, “I am very excited about this award, especially because it comes from my fellow compatriots. The reward for success is more work. We will keep striving to do our best for humanity through Transtech, Transfurd, and Transcare.”

UNAC-MD, dedicated to promoting the well-being and aspirations of Nigerians in the state of Maryland, reaffirms its commitment to supporting Nigerian Americans in making positive impacts locally and globally. The organization stands as a beacon for individuals like Tolulope Joshua Oginni, recognizing and celebrating their dedication to enhancing communities and contributing to a brighter future.