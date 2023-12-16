Ughelli crown prince, Jeremiah bags Ph.D

There was great excitement in Ughelli Kingdom on Sunday, 17th December 2023, when the Crown Prince of the great Ughelli Kingdom, Prince Dr Jeremiah Avwenaghogho Oharisi, gave special thanks to God for attaining a PhD in International Law recently from Nigeria’s premier private varsity, Igbinedion University, Okada.

Former Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, left, and Prince ( Dr.) Jeremiah Oharisi, at Igbinedion University convocation recently.

Royal family members, friends of the royal family, royal in-laws, Traditional Rulers, Chiefs from both Ughelli and neighbouring kingdoms, the political class, captains of industry, and other prominent guests from across the country, who attended the event congratulated the celebrant for the uncommon feat.

Industry players, educationists, community leaders and representatives of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), where the Crown Prince is currently heading the Community Relations Department, also graced the ceremony.

The historic event took place at the Royal Palace Chapel, followed by a grand reception at Ovie’s Palace, Otovwodo, chaired by Dr Charles Apoki.

The Delta State Commissioner for Oil & Gas, Chief Vincent Oyibode, noted in his goodwill message that the Ministry of Oil & Gas was proud to identify with the celebrant’s achievement, which he believed will enhance his service delivery to his organisation and his service to humanity.

Also, a member of the Governing Council and Head of the Department of Public and International Law at Igbinedion University, Prof. Anya Kingsley Anya, said, ” I am confidently attesting to his diligence, research and critical analytical skills which assisted in the successful completion and defence of the doctoral investigation. Prince Jeremiah Oharisi is poised to give back to humankind and society.”

Others who sent goodwill messages include the Delta State Ministry of Justice, Member, Delta State House of Assembly, Ughelli North Constituency 1, Traditional Rulers from both the Urhobo & Isoko kingdoms, the leadership of the Ughelli Descendant Union, The Chairman OML 30 Communities Development Board (CDB), the Delta State Directorate of Transport, to mention but a few.

Prince Oharisi said, being someone who believes in the help of God, took the decision to celebrate and appreciate God for His grace, which enabled him to attain the Ph.D. in Law at Igbinedion University, Okada, in Ovia North East Local Government Area, Edo State.

The Crown Prince also thanked his father, His Royal Majesty Dr. Wilson Ojakovo Oharisi III, Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, for the support and prayers received from the Urhobo revered monarch, helping him to attain the educational feat.

Some of the guests at the ceremony who spoke to reporters congratulated the Crown Prince on his educational attainment while rejoicing with the entire Ughelli Kingdom.

The Crown Prince was called to the Nigerian Bar in November 2010. He had obtained a Master’s in Public Administration degree from Delta State University, Abraka, and a Master of Laws degree from the prestigious University of Benin, Edo State, before recently attaining a PhD in Law from Igbinedion University, Okada.