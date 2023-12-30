Two expatriates kidnapped in Rivers regain freedom

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The two Korean expatriates kidnapped in Rivers State have regained freedom from their abductors.

Gunmen suspected to be militants had on December, 12th, attacked a convey conveying the two foreigners, who are working for Daewoo, around Abua Central in Abua/Odual Local Government Area of the state.

The militants had killed four Army men, members of the security team and whisked away the two expatriates to an unknown destination.

The killing of the soldiers had caused panic in the communities within the Central Abua, as military men had sacked three of the communities, including, Emughan.

However, on Saturday, Rivers State Police Command disclosed that the two expatriates have regained freedom from their abductors.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, noted that the victims were released following pressure from security agencies.

Iringe-Koko said: “The two Korean expatriates abducted, On 12/12/2023, at Location junction Egunughan community Emughan CLAN in Abua /Odual LGA in Rivers State were released by their abductors due to the pressure mounted on them by Tactical teams and the military meanwhile investigation is ongoing.”