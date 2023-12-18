Two dead, eight injured in Ogun road crash

The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said two people died and eight others sustained injuries in an accident that involved two vehicles on Idiroko-Ota Road on Sunday night.

Mr Anthony Uga, Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, said that the accident happened at about 8:00 p.m.

Uga explained that the crash involved a MAN diesel truck with registration no LSR 10 YD and a Toyota Carina with no registration number.

He said that 10 persons, comprising five male adults, four female adults, and a female child, were involved in the unfortunate accident.

The sector commander said that two vehicles had a head-on collision due to wrongful overtaking,

resulting in the deaths of two male adults while eight sustained various injuries.

“The survivors were taken to Idiroko General Hospital for treatment while the corpses were taken away by their families,” he said.

Uga said that the vehicles had been towed off the road by FRSC personnel to ease the free flow of traffic in the area.

The FRSC boss cautioned motorists against wrongful overtaking and urged them to reduce their speed to eventually reduce tragedy during the festive season.

He further admonished them to always have a clear vision of 150 to 200 metres at night and control speed before overtaking.