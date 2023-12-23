Twelfth month miracle is possible, By Funmi Komolafe

Congratulations!

Brethren, it’s Christmas eve. A unique season to celebrate the birth our Saviour, our Redeemer, our Messiah, our Lord Jesus Christ.

This is the 12th month of the year, in a couple of days, the year 2023 would be history.

Brethren do you know that before this month comes to an end, God would still do wonders in the lives of many people.

What makes us believe this? It is because we know that our God is not limited by time.

The figure 12 is significant in Bible records.

It is associated with significant miracles.

It is the month that hope rises for the hopeless.

At a time like this, human beings tend to give up losing confidence but it is during such trying periods that God arises.

When God arises, amazing miracles manifest.

The Holy Bible attests to this. It tells us the story of a woman who had lost hope.

She was down and out but struggled to keep her faith.

Luke 8 vs. 43: And a woman having an issue of blood twelve years, which had spent all her living upon physicians , neither could be healed of any”.

Perhaps, you have been waiting on the Lord for 12 years for marriage, childbearing or even healing, you need to subdue the flesh to keep faith alive.

The Bible tells us that this woman had spent all her living on doctors but her situation remained the same.

Let’s imagine another woman in a similar situation waiting on the Lord for biological children. Such a woman would have conducted series of tests, some might have had laparoscopy surgery or tubal surgery or had multiple fibroid removed by surgical operation yet no conception took place.

Her husband too might have been treated for low sperm count.

She might have had series of IVF that produced no results.

Brethren for such a woman , the situation would seem hopeless. Faith could also be shaky because medical science had reached its limitation without success.

The woman with the issue of blood is a clear case of the demonstration of the limits of medical science.

Even today, medical science is limited but the Almighty God is not limited and cannot be limited by any force.

I share with you the case of a lady who saw very good doctors in Lagos. She paid a lot to be treated. She desperately wanted to have children.

The doctors then had artificial insemination. Which simply means that her egg and her hubby’s sperm got fertilized and implanted in her.

She kept to the doctor’s instructions. Signs of early pregnancy were seen but when she went to the doctor for a scan, the doctor was taken aback. He saw no baby.

Brethren, at that point, the woman concluded like the woman with the issue of blood that her case wasn’t ordinary.

Like the woman with the issue of blood, the woman knew that some unseen forces were behind her plight .

She struggled to keep faith alive.

The Bible tells us how the woman with the issue of blood for 12 years found a solution to her challenge.

The woman with the issue of blood heard that Jesus was passing by. The Bible records in Luke 8 vs. 44 that she “ came behind him, and touched the border of his garment : and immediately her issue of blood stanched”.

She took that step of faith because she knew that only the power of God could heal her.

Verses 45-47 complete the story. “ And Jesus said, Who touched me? When all denied, Peter and they that were with him said, Master, the multitude throng thee and press thee, and sayest thou, Who touched me?

And Jesus said , Somebody hath touched me: for I perceive that virtue is gone out of me.

And when the woman saw that she was not hid, she came trembling, and falling down before him, she declared unto him before all the people for what cause she had touched him, and how she was healed immediately”.

Brethren, the story of the woman with the issue of blood clearly tells us that the Power of God is superior to any other power.

It confirms that whereas other methods of putting an end to a challenge is limited, the Power of God is not and cannot be limited.

Note also that the woman with the issue of blood had done everything humanly possible but the challenge remained with her.

Brothers and Sisters, how far have you gone trying to conceive?

The 12th month of the year still remains a few days. Within, this period, do not give up. Those that give up never testify.

As human beings, we tend to be low in spirit when a challenge overwhelms us but we must struggle with the flesh and allow the Spirit to take control.

When the Spirit is in control, faith is kept alive.

Our Lord Jesus confirmed this when he said to the woman with the issue of blood in Luke 8 vs. 48: “ And he said unto her, Daughter, be of good comfort: thy faith hath made thee whole; go in peace”.

Note that Jesus mentioned that faith made her whole.

With little faith, a great miracle can manifest.

The woman that the doctor saw the signs of a baby without seeing any fetus, ran to God.

The Holy Spirit directed her to the right church and today, she is mother of three children.

In the remaining days of this year, the power of the most High God would change your situation in Jesus name.

Another example of miracle associated with the figure 12 is that of Jairus daughter.

Luke 8 vs. 41 & 42: “ And behold, there came a man named Jairus, and he was a ruler of the synagogue: and he fell down at Jesus ‘ feet, and besought him that he would come into his house:

For he had one only daughter, about twelve years of age, and she lay a dying. But as he went the people thronged him”.

At this time, Jairus knew his daughter that was ill could be healed. While he was still struggling to get the attention of the Master, hope filtered away.

Bad news came to Jairus.

Verse 49 tells us : “ While he yet spake, there cometh one from the ruler of the synagogue’s house, saying to him, Thy daughter is dead: trouble not the Master”.

Humanly speaking, those who told him not to trouble the Master were right. All hope to revive a sick child has been dashed. They gave up.

Unlike the people around Jairus, Jesus said in verse 50: “ But when Jesus heard it, he answered him, saying, Fear not: believe only, and she shall be made whole”.

While the people were wailing and consoling the family of Jairus, the Giver of Life stepped in.

Verses 54-56: “ And he put them all out, and took her by the hand, and called, saying, Maid arise.

And her spirit came again, and she arose straightway: and he commanded to give her meat.

And her parents were astonished: but he charged them that they should tell no man what was done”.

Of course everyone knew that a dead child had been brought back to life by the power of God.

Brethren, in this twelfth month, God would surprise you with a miracle that cannot be hidden in Jesus name.

The two Bible stories that we considered today had something to do with the figure 12.

You are in the 12th month, only believe like Jairus, keep your faith like the woman with the issue of blood and soon your miracles will manifest in the mighty name of Jesus.

Go ahead and tell the Lord in prayer what you desire this 12th month believing that with God all things are possible.

Merry Christmas!