Tudun-Biri: ACF makes case for survivors

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has stated that all promises made to the Tudun Biri community and especially survivors of the attack should be fulfilled in the shortest time possible.

ACF, in a statement by Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the National Publicity Secretary, explained that strong measures would be put in place to ensure that reliefs transparently get directly to the victims, while corrupt elements must not be allowed to divert any relief materials meant for the victims.

The statement reads: “ACF wishes to express satisfaction with the response of the Federal and Kaduna and other state Governments, organizations and the general public to the plight of victims of 7th December, 2023, bomb attack on Tudun Biri community, Kaduna State.”

“Particularly commendable have been the various visits by various delegations of the Federal Government including the Vice President, relevant members of National Assembly committees, the National Security Advisor (NSA), Ministers of Defence, , Governors under the aegis of the Northern Governors’ Forum, the Chief of Army Staff, and other key or notable public functionaries to the Tudun Biri community to condole families of the deceased and to commiserate with injured victims receiving treatment in hospitals across Kaduna metropolis.”

“Equally commendable was the promise of compensation, free treatment to the injured by the Kaduna State Government and other actual or promises of donations by many in cash and kind to victims. It has really been a day after of sorts for the Tudun Biri comm unity. Moving on, ACF will welcome further steps as follows: “

“All promises made to the Tudun Biri community and especially victims of the attack should be fulfilled in the shortest time possible.Strong measures to be put in place to ensure that reliefs transparently get directly to the victims.”

“Corrupt, unscrupulous or unsympathetic elements must not be allowed to corner or divert any relief materials meant for the victims as is often the case in the aftermath of disasters. Absolutely no one should be allowed to benefit from the misery of the Tudun Biri and other bomb blast victims.ACF will, through its Kaduna State Chapter, closely monitor and comment on the matter as may become necessary from time to time.”

“In line with today’s highly challenging economic conditions and to cushion same, the people of Tudun Biri community must immediately receive relief material from relevant public agencies and well-intentioned organisations and individuals.ACF also reiterates that attention be given to victims of past such incidents elsewhere. It is never too late to provide succour to the needy.”

“Even as it falls below the standard of independent organ that ACF had called for, we welcome the setting up of a panel to investigate the tragedy. Hopefully, the investigations will be thorough, fast-tracked and with vigour as indeed promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and…Without prejudice to the outcome of the investigations, measures should be taken by the armed forces to avert all such incidents as happened at Tudun Biri and other places before it.”