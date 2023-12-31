Tottenham vs Bournemouth: Preview, team news, head-to-head

Tottenham Hotspur will try to get back on track quickly when they host a red-hot Bournemouth in their final game of 2023 on New Year’s Eve in North London.

Tottenham’s mid-season revival took a setback in midweek as they were defeated 4-2 by a revitalized Brighton & Hove Albion, dropping them out of the top four heading of the game against Bournemouth.

Ange Postecoglou’s team appeared to be finding their early-season form, winning three successive games before falling at the Amex.

The Cherries are finally clicking under Andoni Iraola, and their strong roster is looking better by the week. The south coast club has been in superb form recently, scooping up 19 points from a possible 21 in their last seven Premier League games to move up to 12th in the rankings.

They have won four games in a row, most notably against Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, and Fulham, and will look to extend their winning streak when they travel to North London to face Tottenham.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski is suspended for one match after receiving five yellow cards. Yves Bissouma is also suspended, but Oliver Skipp returns after being out with a slight injury in the defeat at Brighton. For Bournemouth, Lewis Cook who suffered an adductor injury against Fulham, will have a fitness test.

The club also announced that Hamed Traore contracted malaria and he remains out along with Tyler Adams, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly and Ryan Fredericks.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have scored 32 goals in 13 top-flight matches against Bournemouth. Their average of 2.5 goals-per-game against the Cherries is their highest against any side they have faced at least 10 times in the Premier League.

Bournemouth lost each of their first five away games versus Spurs before winning this fixture 3-2 last season.

That is one of only two wins in 13 Premier League matches they have secured against Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur

After going unbeaten in their first 10 league matches of the season, Tottenham have lost five of the subsequent nine.

They have conceded 68 league goals in 2023, their highest tally in a calendar year since they let in 74 in 1980.

Only Nottingham Forest have conceded more Premier League goals in 2023 than Spurs have (prior to the latest round of fixtures).

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are aiming to win five consecutive top-flight matches for the first time.

They earned three points from their first nine league games this season (D3, L6) but have won 22 points from their following nine fixtures (W7, D1, L1).

Bournemouth have claimed a league-high 19 points from their last seven top-flight matches.

Vanguard News