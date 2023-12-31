TJ Hays shuts down Warri with Ratata Fiesta

By Ayo Onkoyi

Nigeria’s music star, TJ Hays known as Ayikimi Oghenetejiri, who is a computer science graduate of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma Edo State has blown the minds of all his fans and audience following his performance at the Jamboree edition of the RATATA FIESTA 1.0 in Delta State, south-south Nigeria.

The event, which took place at the exquisite DY Event place in the cosmopolitan city of Warri, played host to many reputable CEO’s, business typhoons, trade merchants, oil and gas moguls, politicians, philanthropists and superstars in the entertainment industry, including the likes of Shunbebe, Frank De Don, Whalemouth, Kelvin Sap, DJ Akaba, DJ Osahon, DJ Bright, DJ billion, DJ Kelvin and a host of others.

The highlight appearance is the MD, TANTITA Security triple Chief (Engr) Kestin Pondi, CEO Dy Hotels and Event place, Otunba Samson Obazuaye, CEO Lascurt international Hotel and underground club, Mr. Austin Wareya, Hon. Onos Oborevwori, brother to the Governor of Delta, DPO Florence of Obiaroko, ACO Mrs Bariwei Justina, Manager and staff of Premium Trust Bank, Warri, CEO 2secs Arena, Mr. Mathew, CEO, Button Up Boutique, Prince Emma Botu, CEO, Joyce Auto, Joyce Eko, CEO, JDF Motors, Hon. Jubilee, CEO, Darwin Hotels, Mr Onoriode, CEO, Atumah Motors, Prince Atuma, CEO, Dave’s Motors, Mr Ekohwo Sunday, Ireba Edoreh Okeh. Mr Idowu Iyamore Mr Collins AKA Connel money, Felix by Feddi and the endless list.

*_”We all are here to appreciate and support the efforts of TJ Hays; he never ceases to amaze his fans with his electrifying performance which is why I am his number one fan. His musical expression is based on his passion, reality and creativity, which have created an inch for his brand of music. He always dares to do things differently. We are proud of him,” said Kestin Pondi, CEO Tantita Security firm and chairman of the occasion._*

The PMAN chairman Warri and other Members of the entertainment industry, also expressed their appreciation to the singer, Because of the financial impact of this event to its immediate environment from the hotels, shops, transportation including fashion houses and boutiques because everyone came out dressed elegantly for this one in a lifetime event.

The performing artists, comedians and the CEOs noted that they were looking forward to the next event, and called on the private and public sector to come out to sponsor the next edition.

*_”TJ Hays, we can’t thank you enough for not letting us down and for bringing so much energy and purpose to the event. We are so proud of you,”_* they added.

The Highlight of the event was the performance of great artists and the youth empowerment support program to the entertainment industry dished out by triple Chief Engr. Pondi to a physically challenge member Mr Simeon Oghenevwegba a bassist of the TJ HAYS RATATA band

“I’ve been playing bass guitar for years now from pillar to poles, from event to event without a dime to show for it before eventually associated with the TJ HAYS RATATA band, been a physically challenged person it has been difficult coping but I kept my faith in God Knowing that a man’s talent brings him before great men, Today God have changed my story through the RATATA fiesta” said Mr Simeon Oghenevwegba the beneficiary of the triple Chief Engr. KESTIN PONDI youth empowerment support program.

In a vote of thanks, TJ Hays commended all those who were there to support his vision of being a game changer in the entertainment industry, especially the Ayikimi family. Your support is beyond words.

*_“Thanks to my fans at home and in the diaspora for honouring and supporting me. l am so humbled and blessed. Thank you so, so much,” he said._*

He further disclosed that the Ratata fiesta had come to stay, adding: “Hmm we just started. This the Jamboree edition of the RATATA FIESTA 1.0. It’s a yearly event that will go to other localities, states, countries and continents very soon. Watch out for TJ HAYS RATATA 2.0.