Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda key to Nigeria’s progress, says Rep aspirant

John Alechenu, Abuja

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdul Raheem Owokoniran, who is seeking to fly the party’s flag for the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, in the House of Representatives, bye-election, has said the success of President Bola Tinubu’s “renewed hope agenda” holds the key to Nigeria’s sustainable growth.

He made the remark after obtaining his expression of interest and nomination form at the party’s National Secretariat, in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the election for February 3, 2024.

Owokoniran said, “Actualisation of the people-focused development priorities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ is paramount towards moving Nigeria forward and the National Assembly must play a critical role in this direction.

“Our past struggles against military rule and contributions towards the formation of APC as a populist party will be further justified with policies and processes towards ensuring that every Nigerian lives a good life today with an assurance of a better living tomorrow and the national assembly must effectively key into that.

“I believe very much in the unity of purpose towards actualizing the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda for the benefit of the people.

“It was tough for us in battling the military, forming the Alliance for Democracy and transforming from Action Congress of Nigeria, along with other legacy parties, to form APC but the best justification is the realization of our people-focused agenda for the current and future generations.”

He added that he is working to ensure “politics without bitterness” and bring together different groups to ensure victory for the party in the coming polls.