Tinubu’s relationship with political opponents commendable — CAN

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN President

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has commended President Bola Tinubu on his approach to dealing with political opponents. He described it as a model of reconciliation and inclusivity.

He said these during a sermon delivered at the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Tuesday night.

The event held at the Bouquet Hall of the State House in Abuja.

Also, Okoh emphasised the need for unity and growth in Nigeria as the nation navigates a post-election era.

In lauding President Tinubu’s post-election conduct, Archbishop Okoh said, “The approach of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, towards his political opponents after his election and inauguration is quite commendable.

“He continues to reach out across boundaries to every Nigerian to work together for a better Nigeria.”

Furthermore, Archbishop Okoh expressed hope and faith in the future of Nigeria under President Tinubu’s leadership.

“In your time, all Nigerians who emigrated from Nigeria in search of greener pastures shall return with joy. Their mouths shall be filled with laughter, and their tongues with singing. Like the people of old Israel who returned from exile,” he proclaimed.

The CAN President further expressed optimism that the Tinubu administration would foster peace and security in the nation.

He stated: “This Christmas is special to us in Nigeria. It marks the first Christmas celebration following the general elections that resulted in the emergence of Senator Bola Tinubu as President.

“I would like to express my appreciation to our dear President for his sensitivity to the diverse nature of our nation. And for demonstrating a commitment to fostering a sense of inclusiveness in governance.

“Under his tenure, Nigeria will flourish again,” he added.

The Archbishop emphasised the importance of reconciliation among individuals, families, groups, and communities. He asserted that unity was essential in addressing the nation’s common challenges.

He drew parallels between the spirit of reconciliation inherent in the Christmas story and the need for unity in today’s Nigeria.

“The works of reconciliation were completed on the cross of Calvary by Jesus more than 2000 years ago.

“And since then, He has given us the Message of Reconciliation. This is the time to let go of all bitterness and forgive one another as Christ forgave us,” he urged.

Archbishop Okoh also encouraged Nigerians to extend the spirit of Christmas to marginalised members of society.