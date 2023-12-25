Tinubu’s proclamation on Rivers crisis not death sentence, says Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has averred that the proclamation of President Ahmed Tinubu to resolve the lingering political crisis in the state is not certainly a death sentence, as perceived by many.

In a statewide broadcast in Port Harcourt to mark the 2023 Christmas celebration, the governor said the presidential intervention has helped to give room for resolution of the political war in the state.

Fubara, who acknowledged that the directives had sparked mixed reactions across the state, said he has taken much time to study the terms of the pact and that it is not as bad as perceived by people.

He said: “As a principal participant in the entire saga, I have taken some time to study the terms therein and have come to the conclusion that the Peace Pact is not as bad as it is being portrayed by those genuinely opposed to it. It is certainly not a death sentence. It offers some way towards lasting peace and stability in our dear state.

“Accordingly, I reaffirm my acceptance of the Presidential Peace Proclamation and my commitment to implementing both the spirit and letters of the declaration in such a way and manner that will restore political stability to our dear state without compromising the collective interest of our people and our cherished and shared democratic values.”

He noted that both parties in the crisis have taken bold steps in the implementation of the proclamation, restating that there was no price too big for peace.

Fubara said: “Already, both parties have demonstrated some good faith in the implementation process with the withdrawal of the purported impeachment notice on their part and the release of hitherto withheld allowances of the members of the State House of Assembly by the government.

“I have said before, there is no price too much to pay for peace. And with the realisation that the worst peace is better than the best war, we will strive to make peace with all segments and interest groups without surrendering our freedom or jeopardising the interest and well-being of the good people of Rivers State, who graciously entrusted us with their cherished mandate.

“I assure you that we will, in the face of every challenge, always consult widely and confidently with those who will best advance and protect the collective interests of our state and people, which is what we have resolved to do in the present circumstances.

“Let me, therefore, crave your kind understanding and call on you to have confidence in the process we are embarking upon to find lasting peace in our state, as we are confident that we can achieve stability and progress without endangering the collective interest of our people.”

Vanguard News