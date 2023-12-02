Tinubu’s first 6 months: FG, States spend hugely, citizenry not feeling impact

President Bola Tinubu

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

IN the last six months, the three tiers of government- Federal, States and Local Councils, have shared N5.57 trillion as allocation from the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee, FAAC, according to Saturday Vanguard’s checks.

Within the period, which is President Bola Tinubu’s first six months in office, having assumed power on May 29, 2023, the Federal Government raked in N2.097 trillion as allocation; the 36 states got N1.8285 trillion; the 774 LGAs received N1.346 trillion; and the oil-producing states cornered an additional N298.648 billion as 13 per cent derivation.

Last year, between May to October 2022, the governments shared N5.82 trillion In the previous six months, November 2022 to April 2023, the three tiers of government shared N4.79 trillion.

Worsening hardship

However, the citizenry, across the country, are still awaiting the impact of the humongous funds received and expended by the various governments as hardship bites harder and human development indices plummet amid rising wave of insecurity.

On the heels of sustained spike in food prices, Nigeria recorded the 10th consecutive rise in inflation rate in October with the figure hitting 27.33 per cent from 26.72 per cent it recorded in September.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, the rise in food inflation was caused by increases in the prices of bread and cereals, oil and fat, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fish, fruit, meat, vegetables and milk, cheese and eggs.

However, the President has repeatedly assured Nigerians that his economic reforms would improve the conditions of Nigerians with time. While presenting 2024 budget proposals to the National Assembly this week, the President also spoke strongly about why defence, education, infrastructure and health were given priorities, hoping that government actions would impact positively on the economy.

Poor human devt indices

As of Thursday night, data from the Worldometer put Nigeria’s population at 226.030 million with a life expectancy of 53.89 years; infant mortality (70.6 out of 1000 live births); and Under-five mortality (109 out of 1000 live births).

Data from the World Health Organization, WHO, shows Nigeria as having an estimated maternal mortality ratio of 917 deaths per 100,000 live births, making it the fourth highest globally.

Rising poverty

In November 2022, the Federal Government, after its Multidimensional Poverty Index, MPI, Survey, said that 63 per cent of persons living in Nigeria, 133 million, were multi-dimensionally poor.

As of June 2023, the World Poverty Clock reported 71million Nigerians as being extremely poor. The NBS is yet to release the MPI result for 2023. Analysts estimate the number of multidimensionally poor Nigerians currently to be over 140 million.

Out-of-school children menace

In the last six months, little or nothing has been achieved in the fight to ensure that all children of school age in Nigeria are in classrooms.

In April 2023, the Federal Government said Nigeria accounted for 12.4 percent of out-of-school children in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Adamu Adamu, then minister of education, stated in Benin City at the Edo Education Week 2023, “Our education challenge is an open secret. Out of 258 million out-of-school children worldwide, an estimated 62 million are in Sub-Saharan Africa. Nigeria is said to account for 12.4 percent of the out-of-school children in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

However, other analysts put the figure at 10.5 million

On September 19, 2023, the Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, Dr Hamid Boboye, said that Nigeria needed additional 20,000 schools and 907,769 classrooms to absorb the growing number of out-of-school children.

Mr Boboye while briefing the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman and the Minister of State, Dr Yusuf Sununu, identified Infrastructural gaps, and inadequate manpower as some of the challenges the commission is facing in its efforts to ensure equitable access to quality basic education.

Thus, as the Federal and state governments reel out their 2024 budgets, they are expected to prioritize projects that will impinge on the welfare of the citizenry.

So far, only the Federal Government and 12 of the 36 states have announced their 2024 budgets with President Tinubu making Defence N3.25 trillion), Education (N2.1 trillion), Infrastructure (N1.32 trillion), and Health (N1.3 trillion) top priorities of his proposed N27.5 trillion budget before the National Assembly.

It is to be seen if things will fare better for Nigerians in the months ahead.

How, FG, States,LGAs shared N5.57 trillion

In May 2023, N786.161 billion was shared with the Federal Government getting N301.889 billion; 36 states N265.875 billion; LGAs N195.541 billion; and 13 percent Derivation N22.855 billion.

In June, N907.054 billion was shared as follows: FG-N345.564 billion, States- N295.948 billion, LGAs- N218.064 billion, and 13 Per cent Derivation N47.478 billion.

For the month of July, N966.110 billion was distributed thus: FG- N374.485 billion, States N310.670 billion, LGAs N229.409 billion, and 13 per cent derivation N51.545 billion.

A hefty sum of N1.101 trillion was shared in August with FG taking home N431.245 billion, States N361.188 billion, LGAs N266.538 billion, and 13 per cent derivation N41.140 billion.

In September, the FG got N320.543 billion of the N903.480 billion shared. The States had N287.071 billion, LGAs received N210.900 billion, and N84.966 billion was allocated to 13 percent derivation.

Also, in October, N906.955 billion was shared as follows: FG- 323.355 billion, States N307.717 billion, LGAs N225.709,and 13 per cent derivation N50.674 billion.

As of the time of filing this report, the allocation for November 2023 has not been announced.

Month FG States LGAs 13% Deriv Total

May 301.889 265.875 195.541 22.855 786.161

June 345.564 295.948 218.054 47.478 907.054

July 374.485 310.670 229.409 51.545 966.110

August 431.245 361.188 266.538 41.130 1.101 trn

Sept 320.543 287.071 210.900 84.966 903.480

October 323.355 307.717 225.709 50.674 906.955.