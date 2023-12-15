Tinubu mourns ex-Anambra gov, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife 

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has sympathized with the Ezeife family, the people, and the government of Anambra State on the passing of Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, CON, former governor of the state.

Chief Ezeife, Okwadike of Igbo-Ukwu, was governor of Anambra from 1992 to 1993.

President Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, extolled the towering influence of the former federal permanent secretary in Nigeria’s political landscape as well as his leadership credentials, describing his passing as a painful loss.

The President recalled the contributions the late Chief Ezeife made in the shaping of public discourse and governance in Nigeria, as well as in laying the foundation for the advancement of his dear state.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the dearly departed, the president encouraged his loved ones to take solace in his indelible legacy.

