Tinubu launches N950m elderly support scheme in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has launched the 950 million Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme, RHIESS, aimed to support vulnerable elderly citizens from age 65 and above in all 36 states of the federation during this festive period.

Senator Oluremi, at the maiden edition of RHIESS, held at the Lagos House, Ikeja, noted that the initiative themed: “Better Days Ahead,” is an economic empowerment programme for the well-being of elderly citizens across the country.

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who presented the cash worth N250 million and gift items to the beneficiaries on behalf of Senator Tinubu, said that the gesture marked a significant stride in the government’s collective pursuit of a more inclusive and compassionate society.

She stressed that over 250 beneficiaries selected from the 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs, and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, were given a sum of N100,000 each.

According to her, “The total sum disbursed is N950,000,000 as approved by the Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative and each State of the Federation received the sum N25,000,000,which includes beneficiaries from Lagos State.

“We are committed to ensuring that each State benefits from this gesture without discrimination and this is to cushion the effect of the economic situation and to alleviate the burdens of our esteemed elders during this festive period.”

She stressed that the event was held simultaneously in all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, adding that veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) will also benefit from this initiative.

Mrs Tinubu therefore, charged the senior citizens to embrace life to the fullest, prioritise their health and strengthen their bonds with loved ones and with God, stressing that “these are the key ingredients to a rich and fulfilling life in their golden years.”

In support of the initiative Mrs. Sanwo-Olu, in her capacity, also supported the RHIESS with the presentation of gift items and foodstuff to the 250 beneficiaries.

The maiden RHIESS event featured the presentation of cash to beneficiaries, free medical screening and the distribution of other sundry items.

As Abiru distributes over 8,500 food packs vulnerable for Yuletide

In a similar incident, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, has distributed over 8,500 food packs to his constituents for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The packs, containing rice, beans, and garri, were simultaneously distributed across the 16 Local Governments/Local Council Development Areas of the Senatorial District.

The initiative targeted vulnerable groups within the district, including widows, individuals with physical disabilities, unemployed youths, women, and the elderly.