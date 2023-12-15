Tinubu commended over devt interventions in Benue

A pro-democracy group, Defenders of Democracy, DoD, has showered praises on President Bola Tinubu for his development interventions in Benue State.

In a statement signed by its President, Amos Uchiv, DoD berated the state Governor, Hyacinth Alia for taking personal credit and refusing to acknowledge the efforts of President Tinubu.

The group also commended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF George Akume for his loyalty to the President and for facilitating the development interventions.

The statement reads: “As a pro-democracy group, we have watched with great admiration, the unprecedented support that President Bola Tinubu is giving to state governments to enable them serve the people better. Benue State is one of the states which have benefited immensely from the support of Mr President, and we find it necessary to appreciate President Tinubu for the constant interventions.

“Just yesterday, the President through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga confirmed that each of the 36 states was recently given N7 billion for infrastructure development, in addition to the N2 billion earlier given as fuel subsidy palliative.

“The President’s spokesman went further to state that:

“The revenue allocations to all the tiers of government by Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) have also been on the increase since June.

“State governors thus have no reason not to do a lot for their people, instead of the obsession with the centre.”

“We wish to alert President Tinubu that without this timely disclosure and clarification, our people in Benue State would have remained in the dark about the source of the funds that the present Governor Hyacinth Alia is using and claiming to be the one doing everything. The present administration in Benue State has not bothered to give credit to Mr President even for once despite all that he has done to bring development to the state.

“With the revelation by the presidency, we now know that President Tinubu is the one funding the construction of road projects in the Benue State capital Makurdi.

“We are also aware that it was through President Tinubu’s intervention that buses were purchased for the Benue State transport company Benue Links.

“Defenders of Democracy, DoD will continue to beam its spotlight on development as it affects the people. Now that more money is coming into the state in triple digits, we expect the government of Alia to account for how it is spending the funds. Payment of salaries and pensions is the right of the workers and the retirees, not a favour. There is enough money now available for the Benue State Government to clear the backlog of wages and pensions.

“Despite all these, we appeal to President Tinubu not to be discouraged and disappointed in Benue State. Majority of the people of the state love and appreciate him for all that he is doing for them. The attitude of the Governor should not be taken as the general attitude of over 6 million people of Benue State.

“Lastly, we commend our illustrious son, Senator George Akume who is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF for his leadership, commitment and unalloyed support to his principal President Tinubu which has led to the above mentioned interventions.

“We urge Senator Akume not to be distracted by the show of ingratitude, hate and contempt towards him after all his efforts to bring the present government to power in Benue State. His good intentions for the state are known and appreciated by the people of the state. Those rewarding him with disrespect and ill-will are on their own. Our support remains unflinching for the SGF and Mr President.”