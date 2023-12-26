Three inmates escape from Ijebu Ode correctional centre

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Three inmates of the Ijebu Ode Correctional Centre in Ijebu Ode, Ijebu Ode local government area of Ogun State, were said to have escaped from the facility.

The names of the inmates, according to information gathered by Vanguard, are: Hammed Adeboyejo, convicted of armed robbery and murder; Fatai Taiwo Akande from Ijebu-Igbo, also said to have been convicted of murder; and Aliu Oguntona, sentenced for sexual offences.

It was further gathered that the inmates escaped from the facility about three days ago.

A statement from the Ijebu Imusin Area Command of the So-Safe Corps, a security agency established by the state government that has since gone viral, confirmed this.

The statement reads, “The report reaching us now is that three prisoners escaped from the Ijebu-Ode Correctional Centre, whose names are Hammed Adeboyejo, who was convicted of Murder/Armed robbery; Fatai Taiwo Akande from Ijebu-Igbo, who was sentenced for murder; and the third man, Oguntona Aliu, who was convicted of sexual offence. In case you see any of them, quickly contact the office of the So-Safe Corps Command closer to you, the Nigerian Police, and any other security agency.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Ogun State Command, Mr Victor Oyeleke, confirmed the incident, saying that it happened early Saturday morning around 3 a.m.

Oyeleke said, “Yes, it is confirmed; it happened in the early hours of Saturday morning around 3 a.m. A search party to bring the three of them back has been raised. We have their biometrics, and we have contacts for their families.

“We are working together with other sister agencies, and in good time they will be brought back.”

