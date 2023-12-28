The remarkable Legacy of Lateef Jakande: Reflecting on Four Decades of his impact as Lagos State Governor

By Yomi Akinfesoye

December 31, 2023 will make it four decades since the charismatic Lateef Jakande left office as the first civilian governor of Lagos State. Despite serving for only four years and three months, his indelible footprints remain etched in the history of Nigeria. Jakande’s administration was characterized by monumental development strides, with a focus on education, infrastructure, rural development, and the inception of the Lagos metro line project. One can hardly forget this quintessential politician; a man of character and integrity. He set a legacy and pace with his unique style of leadership, a fine administrator whose name would continue to be remembered for generations unborn.

He had the opportunity to govern Lagos state as a civilian governor for a very short period of four years and three months before the military intervention on December 31, 1983. In spite of the short period, LKJ would be remembered for heading an administration that spearheaded monumental development strides in Lagos State. He introduced housing and educational programs targeting the poor, building new neighbourhood primary and secondary schools and providing free primary and secondary education.

Lateef Jakande was an astute believer in the doctrine of “The Greatest Good for the Greatest Number.” He understood that true leadership meant putting the needs of the people first. With this unwavering belief, he embarked on a journey to transform Lagos State for the better. The utilitarian principle puts African politics in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, given that politics in the continent is hardly practised to uphold happiness for the greatest number.

But when we look at the policies embarked on by the late Alhaji Lateef kayode Jakande when he was the governor of Lagos State in Nigeria’s second republic, there is every reason to state that his approach to governance was philosophically utilitarian than everything else. The LKJ administration can be described as one that believes actions are right if they are useful or for the benefit of a majority. Baba Jakande was an enigma, and he proved his mettle even beyond a reasonable doubt, approaching governance from a rather unique perspective, laying down markers that are still arguably hardly matched by subsequent administration in the state and Nigeria as a country.

One of Jakande’s key priorities was education development. He recognized education as the most potent weapon that could break the vicious cycle of poverty. Under his leadership, numerous schools were constructed, and massive investment was made in the sector. This ensured that children from all walks of life had access to quality education, laying the foundation for a brighter future for the state. The late action governor’s legacies resonated more with the programmes he had set up for educational excellence in Lagos state during his tenure. Being a highly cerebral man who understood how transformational education could be to the common man, the former governor provided free primary and secondary education, and built more schools to accommodate pupils and students regardless of their tribe or religion.

In addition to education, Jakande’s government also focused on infrastructural development. His administration constructed over 20,000 housing units, providing countless Lagosians with the opportunity to own their own homes. This feat was unprecedented and showcased his commitment to addressing the housing crisis in the state. Mr Jakande was not only governmentally astute, he understood the principles of management and lived by them. He knew that embarking on a housing project for the masses in a widely populated state like Lagos might amount to a wild goose chase, yet he was resolute to achieving this quest. In the event of churning out results, he created means to cut costs and did not embark on a state borrowing quest as many African politicians would have done.

Furthermore, Jakande’s vision extended to improving the transportation system in Lagos. He inaugurated the Lagos metro line project, which aimed to facilitate mass transit within the metropolis. This project was a testament to his forward-thinking approach, recognizing the need for efficient transportation to ease the burden on residents and boost economic activities.

What set Jakande’s administration apart from subsequent ones was his unwavering focus on the people and the poor masses. He recognized that the true test of a government’s success lies in its ability to uplift the lives of the most vulnerable members of society. He implemented various social programs that targeted the less privileged, ensuring their basic needs were met and giving them the opportunity to improve their lives.

Throughout his tenure, transparency and honesty were the hallmarks of Jakande’s administration. There were no records of embezzlement or misuse of public funds under his watch. His commitment to good governance and serving the people with integrity remains unparalleled, not only by subsequent administrations but also by many leaders worldwide. He conducted almost all of Lagos state’s projects from the states’ purse and ensured that accountability was the soul of his administration. Mr Jakande’s idea of governance is strangely non-existence in many parts of Africa, and has been one of a kind practised in Nigeria—by the man himself.

To state clearly, Mr Lateef Jakande did not only just embark on policies and programs for the fun of it, but his understanding of the sociological needs of Lagosians at that time informed his direction. The forthrightness of Mr Jakande should be a lesson for contemporary African politicians—especially those in Nigeria. It is beyond assumption but the reality that almost 9 out of 10 Nigerian politicians vie for political positions to enhance their personal interest over social progress. These sets of men and women get into power almost always with the aim to steal and further their luxurious lifestyle. Most of them hardly engage in social infrastructural programs to benefit the society they swore to serve and protect.

Mr. Lateef Jakande whom I personally describe “as a man of clear vision” gave us a clearer insight of what governance from a modern African state should be like and he will continue to be remembered by generations as a reference point in good governance, welfarism, visionary leadership, selfless leadership and transformational leadership. In all, Mr. Jakande is at best one of few quintessential paragons in Africa that have efficiently driven the pragmatism of governance in the continent.

Forty years may have passed since Lateef Jakande left office, but the impact of his administration continues to resonate. His forward-thinking policies, dedication to education, infrastructural development, and the well-being of the people are a testament to his exceptional leadership. Jakande’s accomplishments in just four years of a single term remain unparalleled, highlighting his legacy as one of Nigeria’s greatest leaders. As Lagos continues to evolve and grow, it is essential to remember the footprints left by Jakande and strive to build upon his remarkable achievements. May the soul of Baba Jakande continue to rest in perfect peace.

From Yomi Akinfesoye (a beneficiary of Lateef Jakande free education program in Lagos State and author of the book “Just in Four Years, Alhaji Lateef Jakande. A beacon for African Leadership”

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: @yomiakinfesoye