Tambuwal mourns Ghali Na’Abba, Akeredolu

Tambuwal

Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, has expressed shock over the death of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba and Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Both Na’Abba and Rotimi Akeredolu died on Wednesday, 27 December, 2023.

In a statement issued from the Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Media Office on Wednesday, Tambuwal, the former Sokoto State Governor said “I received with shock the news of the passing of my brothers, the 4th speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba, CFR’ and the Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.”

Senator Tambuwal said Na’Abba’s contributions towards entrenching and solidifying Nigeria’s democracy are amongst his legacies that can never be forgotten describing him as an astute politician, a fine legislator and a perfect gentleman who exemplified compassionate and purposeful leadership.

“He has lived a life of service to humanity and to his dear country, Nigeria. It is my sincere prayer that Almighty Allah (SWT) grants his gentle soul eternal rest”.

Senator Tambuwal, who was the former Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum when the late Akeredolu was a member, described the passage of Governor Akeredolu as a great loss to the nation adding that Aketi was a politician who preached unity and progress at all times.

He prayed to Allah to rest soul of the late governor in perfect peace.

Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), died at the age of 67 after a protracted illness.