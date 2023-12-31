Sycamore Tree Project: Prison Fellowship Nigeria graduates Nigeria 34 Kirikiri inmates

By Tunde Osho

The Prison Fellowship Nigeria has awarded certificates to 34 inmates of the Kirikiri Maximum and Correctional facility, Lagos, in its Sycamore Tree Project.

The event was hosted by Prison Fellowship Nigeria’s member Church, Christ Livingspring Apostolic Ministry (CLAM).

Speaking after the programme the Chairman of the Lagos state chapter of Prison Fellowship Nigeria, Chaplain Michael Adeyemo expressed appreciation to CLAM for organising the 8- week training leading to the award of certificate.

He also thanked the Nigeria Correctional Service for opening its door and supporting PFN in running this programme.

He shared a word for the graduating students: “As you have done this programme, you should be our ambassadors. The Sycamore Tree Project is a restorative Justice programme that helps the society as not all issues should be taken to Federal court. We have a restorative Justice court in Lagos that we can take aggrieved persons; victims and offenders without resorting to the prisons.

According to Adeyemo, “The Sycamore Tree Project is borne out of the lessons in the story of Zacheus, who has an encounter with Jesus Christ. It is a victim awareness programme that creates increased awareness of the impact of a crime on the victim, offender and the community at large.

Through its Sycamore Tree Project, Prison Fellowship Nigeria brings victims and offenders (not exact match of actual offender and his/her victim) under the guidance of a trained PF facilitator.

Chaplain Michael Adeyemo also appreciated God ‘’Above all for granting us grace and giving us light. We are also reaching out to the community at large and the State to partner with us.’’