Swift action advocated as gunmen attack Plateau communities

Fresh attacks have occurred at different communities as gunmen killed over a dozen persons at the Mushu community in the Bokkos local government area of Plateau State.

The incident Vanguard gathered started at Mushu as the armed men reportedly invaded the village on Saturday night killing a yet-to-be-confirmed number of people and injuring many others as a result, neighbouring communities also got involved as property was set ablaze.

Timothy Ayuba from the community who said he left the village for Jos three days ago stated that “Fulanis attacked Mushu late night of Saturday, 15 persons were confirmed dead at Mushu (Kambra Mupele).”

The spokesman of Operation Safe Haven, OpSH, Capt James Oya confirmed the incident saying, “Things are a bit difficult but the situation is under control, I am there right now. 14 people were killed in one of these villages and reprisal and counter reprisal attacks in other villages, houses are burnt but troops are on the ground to stop them. I will talk later.”

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has condemned the incident and directed security agencies to promptly apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the heinous acts and ensure they face the full force of the law.

A state by Gyang Bere, his Director of Press and Public Affairs noted, “Governor Mutfwang strongly condemned the brutal attacks on innocent residents in Mushu village, and has directed security agencies to promptly apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the heinous acts and ensure they face the full force of the law.

“Governor Mutfwang urged communities across the State to remain vigilant, reporting any suspicious activities to security forces for immediate action. He questioned the impunity of the attackers who inflict harm on communities, destroy property, and evade justice.”

He highlighted the importance of collaboration among rural communities, sympathized with affected families, and urged them to find solace in God as the government diligently works to end the prolonged violence.

Wishing swift recovery to those injured, Governor Mutfwang emphasized his administration’s unwavering commitment to pursuing peace and unity and reassured the public that “these goals remain top priorities, with continuous efforts until the desired results are achieved.”