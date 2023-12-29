Surveillance contract workers protest alleged manipulation in Delta

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Ughelli

INFIELD surveillance workers from OML30 cluster 5,6,8 and 9 area B, weekend staged a peaceful protest over the alleged manipulation of infield covert surveillance contract.

The workers in their numbers blocked the entrance of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited Field Logistics Base (FLB) Oleh leading to a momentary stoppage of operation.

The angry protesters bore placards with inscriptions, “NEPL/Shoreline Order Heritage to release the award letter to CMD LTD from Oleh community Cluster 5, OML30”, “Heritage “C&P” Department, “We have not seen were a kick-up meeting was held with a winning contractor after two to three weeks, and the same mail was also given to another contractor who is not from OML 30 AND DID NOT EVEN BID FOR AREA B.

Others are ” NEPL Manager/ shoreline natural resources LTD and Heritage Energy operational services limited, TEZINO NIG LTD is from Oml 26 NOT OML 30″

Vanguard gathered that in line with OML30 “GMOU” Signed by all parties, All surveillance contracts are for indigenous contractors which powered the host communities President General from AREA B ISOKO to recommend host communities Contractors for the infield surveillance contract for the company to select the capable one among them.

The protesters alleged that the contract was hijacked for a non-indigenous contractor from OFAGBE Community OML 26.

Chief Efe Olunata from Cluster 8 OML 30 Otor Owhe community while speaking said HEOSL sent ITT to only contractors from area A (Urhobo) and B ( Isoko), and the contractors were screened by HEOSL, NEPL and Shoreline Natural Resources LTD, after due diligence by HEOSL and his JVs partners NEPL.

He said that a Counteroffer with congratulations mail was sent by one Chuks from C&P department of HEOSL to CMD LTD on the 27th of November 2023 who is an indigenous contractors from Oleh community OML 30 to accept HEOSL conteroffer for the contract.

Olunata posited that CMD LTD immediately sent an acceptance mail to the HEOSL C&P department, C&P department HEOSL also used the same mail to invite CMD LTD management for a kick-off meeting with HEOSL Security Manager at Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited office Edjeba, Warri, Delta state, which CMD LTD management attended, where C&P department Engr Chuks introduced CMD LTD to HEOSL Security Manager as the winner of infeild surveillance contract AREA B ISOKO.

He noted that CMD LTD preferred former contract staff that have experience. He further stated that the company’s rules of engagement contradict counteroffer of contract to two contractors for the same contract.

Olunata added that the infield covert surveillance host community workers for AREA B will resist the double contract counteroffer by C&P department of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, emphasizing that the JVs partners HEPL and Shoreline Natural Resources LTD should order Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, operators of OML 30 oil firm to resolve their grievance, failure to do so within one week, the company facilities will be shut down in AREA B.

Also speaking, Prince Ogologo Meshach from Uzere cluster 9 OML 30 said, on April 2023, HEOSL and JVs partners NEPL/Shoreline asked all infield contract staff to leave the field as the former contractor Morma Marine owed the workers backlog of salaries, noting that Heritage Management promised to engage a competent contractor that will carry all the coordinators and workers along without owing them

He further stated that letters were sent to HEOSL at Ejeba office, DSS Asaba and NEPL Benin to notify the company over the unlawful act of HEOSL in OML 30 over INFIELD SURVEILLANCE CONTRACT.

Responding DSS Denis Okeh of HEOSL promised to transmit the protest message to Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited management, noting that subsequent copies of protest letters be given to them for early response.

The workers also took the protest to Isoko Development Union secretariat, just as the president general, Prof. Chris Akpotu assured of amicable resolution of the issues at the ongoing 2023 delegate conference.

Debunking the allegation, an ally of CDB Board Chairman, High Chief Iduh Amadhe who craved anonymity said that what the protesters said was all false.

According to him, “High Chief Amadhe never manipulated any process. He wants the best for Isoko, the protesters were not properly versed with what the company did.” He said.