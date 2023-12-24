Surulere top singer, Mayowa Bae to shutdown Fidos Lounge December 29

By Ayo Onikoyi

Olanrewaju Mayowa, professionally known as Mayowa Bae, after the successful outing of last year’s Afrolife Concert is set to do it again with another concert tagged “Ahhhpepe Night” taking place at Fidos Lounge at Benson Street off Akerele, Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria.

The ecstatic singer who is regarded as one of the best out of the Surulere hood, says it’s going to be a night of good music, party and fun.

“I want my fans all over the world to dance and celebrate the blessings of the Lord throughout this year and for a greater year next year,”

Mayowa Bae admits he has had a stellar year professionally, making good music back to back and performing at different events.

He states, “2023 is a great year of amazing records back to back. In January I did a freestyle called street freestyle. A 3 minutes straight freestyle rap to entertain people and also praising some Lagos big socialites in the song for keeping the street going. I also had an amazing performance at the NYSC camp music night at Iyana Ipaja in February, which led to the release of a global record, titled “Black is Beautiful” to celebrate African beauty, black power and the entire black race.

“Shortly after that,, I dropped the banger street anthem “IDAN” which went viral on the streets and social media instantly featuring Pheragamoe.

“In September, I released a special number, Patronize Me, a song dedicated to all entrepreneurs, vendors , business owners , traders and marketers to enable them market , sell and advertise their products , goods and services. Immediately after the release of this great song, it went viral on instagram reels , TikTok and became the sellers’ anthem and music top choice when looking for perfect music to use on their products’ videos while uploading on the internet and their social media platforms.”

The singer promises more releases in the new year, saying all he is after is joy and happiness of his fans

“Mayowa Bae will be dropping more hits next year with clear visuals for the enjoyment of his fans,” he says