Super Falcons outshine Cape Verde, qualify for 2024 WAFCON

Super Falcons on Tuesday sealed qualification ticket for next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a 2-1 win against Cape Verde at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde in Praia.

In the first leg of the tie played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja last Thursday, Super Falcons romped to an emphatic 5-0 victory courtesy of a brace from Uchenna Kanu, Esther Okoronkwo, and a goal from Gift Monday.

It was a tall order for the Cape Verde side to overturn the first leg deficit but they showed valour early on as they drew first blood with an 8th minute goal from Racing Power striker, Ivania Moreira.

The Super Falcons pressed for an equalizer, but the Cape Verde side remained resolute taking their lone goal advantage into halftime.

Nigeria, however, found a way back in the game through a solo finish from Okoronkwo to draw level and maintain the five-goal deficit.

Rasheedat Ajibade then scored in stoppage time to give the Falcons a win and seal qualification for next year’s WAFCON.

