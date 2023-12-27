Sultan of Sokoto charges govts on proactive intelligence gathering

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III on Wednesday in Bauchi charged governments at all levels to upscale intelligence-gathering techniques.

He was reacting to the killing of 115 persons on Christmas Eve in two local government areas of Plateau.

Gunmen attacked 15 communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau on Christmas Eve; killed 115 persons and destroyed 221 houses.

The assailants also destroyed eight vehicles and 27 motorcycles.

Three communities – NTV, Hurum and Darawat were attacked in Barkin-Ladi where 17 persons were killed.

Communities attacked in Bokkos Local Government Area were Ndun, Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Meyenga, Darwat and Butura Kampani.

Speaking at the closing of the 80th National Islamic Vacation Course, the sultan said proactive intelligence gathering would help to avert such attacks and killings.

He denounced the fact that bandits were always a step ahead of the security architecture of wherever they operated.

“A couple of days back, there was this clash in Plateau where over 100 lives were lost.

“Why do we keep having these clashes? Why do we keep having these deaths caused by ourselves?

“We always condemn such things, but after condemning these activities by bandits and criminals, what are the roles of the governments who are supposed to protect our lives and property?

“Why can’t we be proactive and stop such attacks before they happen? What happened to our intelligence-gathering mechanisms?

“In various places, whether it is Sokoto, Birni Kebbi or in Kaduna or anywhere, have we lost our sense of gathering information to avert such heinous crimes,’’? he queried.

“We must ask our governments to up the game because these bandits are always a step ahead. Things are politicised; and that is the worst way to go when you politicise insecurity,’’ he said.

The Sultan also called on Nigerians to charge all leaders at different levels to rise to the occasion, saying things were not right and anything could happen.

He equally charged Nigerians to continue to pray and put pressure on leaders to do the right thing for the country to be a better one for all to live in.

“We call on our leaders to fear God who will ask you what you did with your leadership here on earth,’’ said the sultan.

In his remarks, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State appreciated visitors and participants of the programme who came from the 19 states in the northern part of the country and the FCT.

Mohammed was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Auwal Jatau.