Stop using my office to issue fake appointments – SGF warns

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume has warned against the use of his office to issue fake appointments to members of the public.

Akume gave the warning in a statement on Sunday by Mr Segun Imohiosen, Head of Information, Office of the SGF, in Abuja.

He said that the warning was because of the purported fake appointments emanating from the SGF office by unscrupulous elements to swindle unsuspecting individuals.

Akume debunked the information circulating on the social media, emails, text messages, and other outlets luring members of the public to submit their Curriculum Vitae at a fee, to a non-existing desk in his office.

“The culprit has been using the name of the former Director Information, Willie Bassey, and these fraudulent contacts; Aliyu Isah; +234 9168487156, +234 8035557865 and email; [email protected], among others to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

“The general public is by this notice advised to be wary of the perpetrators of these dubious activities and their cohorts; and disregard such information being peddled around.

“Any official enquiry and clarification should follow the official communication channels of the OSGF via www.osgf.gov.ng and [email protected],” he said.

In view of the above, the SGF warns peddlers of such fraudulent requests to desist forthwith from using the Office to fleece unsuspecting members of the public or face the full wrath of the law.

Vanguard News